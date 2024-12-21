Indian Hindu pilgrims visit Katas Raj temples, perform rituals

Special arrangements put in place to bring pilgrims to temples in Chakwal

CHAKWAL (Dunya News) – Around 70 Indian Hindu yatrees reached Katas Raj temples in Chakwal on Friday where they performed religious rituals, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, authorities from Evacuee Trust Property Board made special transport arrangements to bring Indian Hindu yatrees Katas Raj temples under tight security.

Indian Hindu yatrees expressed happiness on reaching the historic religious site of Katas Raj temples. Yatrees performed religious ritual Bhanu Saptami, a day dedicated to the worship of the Sun god, at the Katas Raj temples.

Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, is a complex of several Hindu temples connected to one another by walkways. The temple complex surrounds a pond named Katas, regarded as sacred by Hindus.

