Human trafficking causes embarrassment for country: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan Pakistan Human trafficking causes embarrassment for country: PM Shehbaz

Instructs to complete ongoing probe into human trafficking issue at the earlies

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 21 Dec 2024 08:19:09 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued directives to the departments concerned to further enhance coordination to stop human trafficking in the country.

Presiding over a meeting regarding prevention of human trafficking in Islamabad today, he further directed to identify officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), who facilitate human traffickers and take stern action against them.

The Prime Minister further instructed to complete ongoing probe into human trafficking issue at the earliest and submit concrete recommendations. He said human trafficking earns a bad name for Pakistan in the entire world.

Shehbaz Sharif said a substantial delay was committed in taking action against the responsible following boat capsizing incident in 2023.

The meeting was briefed on the measures taken so far to prevent human trafficking and about the recent boat incident in Greek.

It was briefed that five Pakistanis, who died in the Greek boat incident, have been identified while process for identification of others is underway.

It was further informed that Pakistan Embassy in Athens is consistently in touch with the Greek authorities regarding the boat incident.

The meeting was briefed that Pakistani Embassy in Athens can be contacted on the helpline number +30-6943850188 and the Crisis Management Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on telephone number 051-9207887 for obtaining any kind of information and assistance regarding the boat incident.

It was informed that people belonging to Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot and Mandi Bahauddin districts are mostly become the victims of human traffickers. Moreover, legislation to stop human trafficking is also being improved.