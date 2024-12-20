Hafiz Naeem criticises government for failure to curb inflation

Pakistan Pakistan Hafiz Naeem criticises government for failure to curb inflation

The day gas prices increased, MPAs received pay raises, Hafiz Naeem lambasted

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 20 Dec 2024 23:42:00 PKT

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - The Jamaat-e-Islami emir, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, criticized the government for its failure to curb inflation, asserting that the rising cost of living continues to plague the nation despite repeated promises.

Speaking to the media in Faisalabad, Hafiz highlighted that inflation, which surged by 20% last year, has risen by another 18% this month. "Over 50% of textile mills in Faisalabad have shut down, leaving thousands unemployed. The situation in Faisalabad echoes that of Karachi and Lahore," he declared.

He emphasised that without a reduction in electricity tariffs, the economic conditions cannot improve. Referring to his meeting with Mohsin Naqvi, Hafiz Naeem said, "Naqvi mentioned the possibility of revisiting agreements with independent power producers (IPPs), but mere discussions will not suffice if electricity prices remain unchanged."

The JI head warned that the public would be left with no option but to resort to large-scale protests if electricity costs are not reduced. "The day gas prices were increased, provincial assembly members received pay raises. This reflects an anti-people attitude by the government," he remarked.

Hafiz Naeem noted, "We are giving the government a timeline of one to two months to address these issues."

On the agricultural front, he lamented the lack of government support, citing the ongoing sugarcane crisis and the absence of fair prices for farmers. "When the proposal to impose taxes on feudal lords was raised, even the Pakistan Peoples Party opposed it.