ATC rejects pleas of PTI leaders against indictment in GHQ attack case

Pakistan Pakistan ATC rejects pleas of PTI leaders against indictment in GHQ attack case

ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah announced the reserved verdict

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 20 Dec 2024 19:09:44 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday dismissed the petitions of over a dozen PTI leaders including Imran Khan against the indictment in GHQ attack case.

PTI founder Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur and several other leaders had moved petitions against the indictment in GHQ attack case.

ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah announced the reserved verdict.

The court also rejected the petitions of Fawad Chaudhry and Sheikh Rashid.

Also Read: Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Gandapur among 14 PTI leaders indicted in GHQ attack case

Meanwhile, the ATC also dismissed the petitions of five PTI leaders including MNA Ahmad Chattha in which they demanded to travel abroad for Umrah.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.

Earlier, the ATC had indicted PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, along with 12 other accused, in the GHQ attack case.

The accused denied the charges. Among those indicted were Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shehryar Afridi, retired Colonel Shabbir Awan, Latif Satti, Umar Tanveer Butt, Shibli Faraz, and Kanwal Shozeb.

To date, 113 individuals have been indicted in the GHQ attack case.