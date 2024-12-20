High-value target among seven terrorists killed in Tank IBO

Pakistan Pakistan High-value target among seven terrorists killed in Tank IBO

Security forces recover an explosive-laden vehicle, foiling a major terrorist attack

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 20 Dec 2024 17:55:40 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Security forces killed seven terrorists, including a high-value target, during and intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank district.

The operation was conducted on the night between December 17 and 18 after receiving an intelligence report regarding presence of terrorists.

The highly wanted terrorist has been identified as Ali Rehman, alias Maulana Taha Swati, who was a close associate of the notorious terrorist leader Mufti Fazlullah and Qari Amjad, alias Mufti Mazahim.

Security sources said Ali Rehman joined the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in 2010 and was an important member of its shura.

During the operation, one terrorist entered a house and took two children hostage in a room. The terrorist attempted to escape by wearing a woman’s dress and used the children as human shields in a cowardly attempt.

However, security forces successfully implemented their strategy as the children were safely rescued, and the terrorist was killed.

Locals thanked the Pakistan Army for the safe recovery of the children and paid tribute to them.

Security forces also recovered a vehicle filled with weapons and explosives from the terrorists. This explosive material was intended to be used for a major terrorist attack.

Sources added that several important terrorist leaders have been killed in successful operations previously. The regular killings of terrorists on Pakistani soil reveal the strong alliance between the militants and Afghan Taliban.

Pakistan has provided credible evidence of this alliance to the Afghan interim government several times, but no action has been taken.

Security sources emphasized that the alliance between the Afghan Taliban and the terrorists poses a serious threat to regional and global peace.

