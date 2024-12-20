Man, son killed in Karachi road accident
Pakistan
KARACHI (Dunya News) – A man and his son were killed while his wife sustained injuries when the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a trailer in Karachi on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the accident occurred at the Jam Sadiq Bridge in Korangi where a motorcycle hit a trailer parked on the road due to darkness, killing a man and his son on the spot while his wife sustained minor injuries.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The deceased were identified and 49-year-old Rizwan and four-year-old Rohan.