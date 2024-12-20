Two minor siblings die as wall collapses in Karachi

The minor girls were playing when wall of the house collapsed, burying them under the debris.

Published On: Fri, 20 Dec 2024 05:21:35 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Two minor sisters were killed when the boundary wall of their house collapsed in Karachi on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the tragic incident occurred in Qayumabad area of Defence in Karachi. The minor girls were playing when wall of the house collapsed, burying them under the debris.

The rescue teams reached the spot and pull the girls from the rubble in injured condition and shifted them to hospital where they succumbed to their wounds during treatment.

The deceased were identified as three-year-old Huria and five-year-old Janat.

