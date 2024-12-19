PHC grants protective bail to Omar Ayub, Faisal Gandapur

Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmed conducted the hearing

Published On: Thu, 19 Dec 2024 17:00:36 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted protective bail to PTI leaders Omar Ayub and Faisal Amin Gandapur, barring their arrest in any registered cases.

Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmed conducted the hearing on the transit bail petitions of the PTI leaders, during which Omar Ayub and Faisal Amin Gandapur appeared in court.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's lawyer stated that 50 cases were registered against Omar Ayub in October, for which bail was obtained. However, a second wave of cases began, resulting in 34 more cases being filed against him, prompting the approach to the court.

The court remarked that the cycle would continue until both the petitioner and the government resolve the matter amicably.

The Peshawar High Court questioned the Additional Attorney General, asking to focus on the new cases instead of revisiting the old ones.

Omar Ayub informed the court that he had been arrested near Adiala Jail despite holding protective bail and was taken into custody in unknown cases.

In response, the court remarked that it would request details of both known and unknown cases.

Subsequently, the court approved protective bail for Omar Ayub and Faisal Amin Gandapur until February 18 and ordered that they not be arrested in any registered cases.

Later, the hearing was adjourned.

