CM Gandapur convenes apex committee meeting seeking peace in Kurram

The meeting will be attended by the civil and military leadership

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur summoned the meeting of apex committee for tomorrow (Friday) to discuss the deteriorating situation in Kurram district.

The chief minister would chair the meeting that will also be attended by the civil and military leadership.

The important huddle would discuss the law and order situation in the volatile district.

The civil and military leadership would also discuss the steps taken so far by the provincial government to restore peace in the area.

A comprehensive strategy would also be devised during the meeting to ensure long-lasting peace in the restive region.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif lashed out at the federal government for remaining tight-lipped over escalation in the restive Kurram district.

In a statement, the adviser blamed the government for treating Kurram as if it was part of Afghanistan, not Pakistan.

“The government is only interested in fanning the flames of racial profiling and sectarianism. Someone should convey this to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi that he isn’t only the minister of Islamabad territory as all parts of Pakistan falls under his jurisdiction,” he added.