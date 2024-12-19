Rescue operation stopped, number of presumed dead Pakistanis rises to 40

Pakistan Pakistan Rescue operation stopped, number of presumed dead Pakistanis rises to 40

So far, deaths of only five Pakistanis were confirmed of whom four hailed from Pasrur in the Punjab

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 19 Dec 2024 14:43:45 PKT

ATHENS (Dunya News) – Forty Pakistanis who were missing when a boat carrying them capsized off Greek coast have been presumed dead as the Coast Guard ended the rescue operation on Wednesday.

So far, deaths of only five Pakistanis were confirmed of whom four hailed from Pasrur in the Punjab province. The four have been identified as Sufyan, Abid, Shabbir Akhtar and Zain Ali. With addition of 35 missing Pakistanis, the number of “presumed dead” has risen to 40.

Meanwhile, the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) has launched an operation against human traffickers on the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the Gujranwala FIA deputy director, six more cases have been registered against traffickers on the complaints of their relatives. The FIA authorities have sealed the FIRs to conceal the identity of local facilitators.

Sources said three cases were registered with the Gujrat and Gujranwala circles of the FIA.

The FIA officials said that an agent, identified as Hassan, has been arrested from Phalia. With this latest arrest, the number of accused in FIA’s Gujranwala circle, has increased to three.

It may be noted that 30 people from Gujranwala were on the boat, and 26 of them were pulled out alive from the sea.

At least 330 Pakistanis have lost their lives in the last two years while trying to cross the sea illegally.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz directed stern action against human trafficking and sought a report on the incidents of human trafficking during the last year.