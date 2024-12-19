Parts of motorways closed as fog blankets Punjab

M2 is closed from Lahore to Hiran Minar

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Sections of motorways have been closed for traffic as fog blanketed parts of Punjab on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the motorway police stated that the M-2 motorway had been closed from Lahore to Hiran Minar, while the M-3 is closed from Lahore to Jaranwala as fog has reduced visibility.

The sections of motorways have been closed to ensure the safety of the public, the spokesperson said while advising them to prefer traveling during the day.

He also asked people to refrain from speeding, and maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead to avoid any untoward situations.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said the minimum temperature in Lahore is expected to reach 5°C, with a maximum of 19°C.

Data shows that the humidity level in the air has reached 85%, with wind speed at 8 km per hour.

