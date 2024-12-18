Prison reform subcommittee denied access to Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

Pakistan Pakistan Prison reform subcommittee denied access to Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

The letter requests renewed orders for the committee’s access to Khan

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 18 Dec 2024 19:49:43 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The subcommittee formed by the Supreme Court for prison reforms could not meet PTI founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail. Khadija Shah to send a letter to the Chief Justice.

In a letter written to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, leading committee member Khadija Shah mentioned that the subcommittee visited Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi the previous day. The Adiala Jail superintendent and staff were present during the visit.

The letter stated that during the visit, the jail had been specially cleaned in anticipation of their arrival. The committee also toured the jail's hospital, women's barracks, cells for prisoners with mental health issues, and drug addicts.

Additionally, they met death row inmates. The subcommittee's objective is to assess the treatment of prisoners and ensure their rights align with internationally recognised standards, including the Mandela Rules and the Bangkok Report for prisoners.

Read more: Khadija Shah narrates plight of jailed PTI women workers

The letter requests renewed orders for the committee’s access to Khan to properly fulfill their mandate on prisons reforms.



