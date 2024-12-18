Punjab revises winter vacation dates for schools

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab School Education Department has revised the winter vacation schedule.

According to the new notification, winter vacation will begin on December 23, and schools will reopen on January 13, 2025.

This decision applies to all public and private schools.

Officials stated that schools across the province will remain open as usual on December 20. District education authorities have been directed to implement the new notification.

