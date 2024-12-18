Punjab revises winter vacation dates for schools
Pakistan
Earlier, the government announced the winter holidays from Dec 20 to Jan 10.
LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab School Education Department has revised the winter vacation schedule.
According to the new notification, winter vacation will begin on December 23, and schools will reopen on January 13, 2025.
This decision applies to all public and private schools.
Officials stated that schools across the province will remain open as usual on December 20. District education authorities have been directed to implement the new notification.
Earlier, the government announced the winter holidays from Dec 20 to Jan 10.