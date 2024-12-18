Judicial transfers in Peshawar due to security withdrawal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim has announced transfer of several Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judges during a hearing related to the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This decision followed the withdrawal of security for these judges. A two-member bench, including Justice S.M Atiq Shah, addressed concerns over security measures for judges in high-risk areas such as Tank and Dera Ismail Khan.

The additional chief secretary mentioned budget constraints affecting the development of security personnel.

The court emphasised the importance of addressing security needs and urged collaboration to resolve family court issues postponing further hearing indefinitely until updates from security meetings are provided.