Peshawar High Court extends Bushra Bibi's protective bail till Jan 16

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Peshawar High Court has extended the protective bail for former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi.

Justice Zahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmad presided over the hearing of cases against Bushra Bibi.

Petitioner’s lawyer advocated for Bushra Bibi’s exemption from attendance as she was in Islamabad for the hearing of Toshakhana-II case.

Special Deputy Prosecutor informed that court that according to the report they compiled, there were two cases against Bushra Bibi in NAB jurisdiction, while one in the FIA. The court ordered him to submit the report on the latest request as well.

Subsequently, the Peshawar High Court adjourned the case and extended Bushra Bibi’s protective bail till January 16.