Maryam Nawaz pledges unwavering support to farmers

Maryam Nawaz expressed admiration for the hard work of farmers

Wed, 18 Dec 2024

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has vowed to leave no stone unturned in serving farmers, emphasising the government's commitment to their welfare and prosperity.

In her message on National Farmers’ Day, Maryam Nawaz expressed admiration for the hard work of farmers, saying, "Farmers deserve our heartfelt tribute as they tirelessly cultivate the land to meet our food needs."

She highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance Punjab's agriculture sector for the benefit of farmers.

The Chief Minister noted that initiatives such as the issuance of the Kisan Card have enabled farmers to access production loans and purchase fertilisers, seeds, and other agricultural inputs worth billions.

She added that the government promoted agricultural mechanisation to facilitate farmers by providing green tractors on interest-free, easy installments, and accelerated projects to shift agricultural tube wells to solar energy.

Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz highlighted the Livestock Card, which offered livestock farmers access to vaccines, treatment, and fodder.

She assured that the government was dedicated to elevate agriculture, livestock farming, and the rural economy to new heights, and ensured comprehensive support for the farming community.