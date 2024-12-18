Judicial Commission requested in LHC for greek boat tragedy investigation

Pakistan Pakistan Judicial Commission requested in LHC for greek boat tragedy investigation

The government has failed to take action against human smugglers

Follow on Published On: Wed, 18 Dec 2024 11:28:41 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the tragic boat sinking incident in Greece, which claimed the lives of several Pakistanis.

Filed by citizen, Munir Ahmed, the petition named the federal government and others as respondents.

The petitioner noted that several Pakistanis lost their lives in the Greece boat tragedy, and similar incidents have occurred in the past.

The government has failed to take action against human smugglers, which is a violation of the law.

The petition called on the PHC to direct the government to establish a judicial commission for an in-depth investigation into the incident and to initiate action against human smugglers.