Mohsin Naqvi visits King Fahd Security College in Riyadh

Pakistan Pakistan Mohsin Naqvi visits King Fahd Security College in Riyadh

Naqvi toured various departments of the college and lauded its modern educational standards

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 18 Dec 2024 09:50:29 PKT

RIYADH (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted an extensive visit to King Fahd Security College, where he was warmly received by the college's Director General, Major General Dr. Ali Al-Daej.

During the visit, Minister Naqvi toured various departments of the college and lauded its modern educational standards, particularly commending the Master’s program for aligning with contemporary needs.

He also praised the college’s five-year strategic plan and appreciated the Director General’s efforts.

In a meeting with Dr. Ali Al-Daej, discussions were held on exchange programs involving study tours and training for graduates from both countries.

Mohsin Naqvi extended an invitation to the college’s Master’s degree graduates for study tours in Pakistan under the exchange program.

Proposals for short-term training courses at the King Fahd Security College for Pakistani graduates were also discussed.

Minister Naqvi described the King Fahd Security College as a "state-of-the-art institution," reflecting Saudi leadership's innovative and progressive vision in the security sector.

The minister also visited the Forensic Science Institute within the college and was briefed on the institution’s various activities.

It was highlighted that the college offered Master’s degrees in artificial intelligence, leadership management, and security applications, while also providing security scholarships to international universities.