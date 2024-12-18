Fog descends on country, Motorways closed at various places

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Motorways have been closed at various places on Wednesday morning as fog engulfed most cities of the country.

According to Motorway Police spokesperson Imran Ahmed, the section M1 from Peshawar to Rashkai, and M2 from Lahore to Hiran Minar has been closed to traffic due to fog.

Similarly, the Motorway’s section M3 is closed from Lahore to Jaranwala.

The spokesperson advised people to travel during daylight hours and avoid unnecessary travel. He also urged to avoid over-speeding and keep a proper distance from the vehicle in front.

Imran asked the travellers to contact helpline 130 for information and assistance.