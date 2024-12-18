Six Pakistanis confirmed dead in boat capsizing off Greek coast

Bodies will be brought back to Pakistan at government's expenses

Wed, 18 Dec 2024 09:46:39 PKT

ATHENS (Dunya News) – The embassy of Pakistan in Greece has confirmed the death of six people in the boat tragedy off the Greek coast.

The dead have been identified as Ahmed, Abid, Rehman, Sufyan and Abdullah, the embassy said in a statement.

Amir Aftab Qureshi, Pakistani ambassador to Greece, while talking to the media other day, said 84 Pakistanis were on board the ill-fated boat.

According to the spokesman for the Foreign Office in Islamabad, the bodies will be brought back to Pakistan at the government's expenses.

They are in constant contact with the Greek authorities and are facilitating the survivors.

Meanwhile, the rescue operation has been stopped after 72 hours as hopes of finding any of dozens missing people alive fade.

Earlier, addressing the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoled with the bereaved families and announced action against the human traffickers.