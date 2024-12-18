US consul general, ambassador visit Gurdwara Dera Sahib

Pakistan Pakistan US consul general, ambassador visit Gurdwara Dera Sahib

Punjab Minister Ramesh Singh Arora invited them

Follow on Published On: Wed, 18 Dec 2024 05:13:45 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - At the special invitation of Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, US Consul General in Pakistan, Kristen Hawkins, accompanied by Ambassador Donald Blome, visited Gurdwara Dera Sahib here on Tuesday.

During the visit, they inspected the Gurdwara and gained detailed information about the religious rituals performed there.

In a meeting between the consul general and the provincial minister, the current situation in Pakistan was discussed.

They also engaged in important talks regarding the rights and welfare of the minority communities. Specifically, the issuance of the ‘Minority Cards’ was discussed to provide better identification and access to other rights for minority communities.

Kristen Hawkins, during the visit, expressed that the United States is ready to offer full cooperation in safeguarding the rights of Pakistan’s minority communities.

She emphasised that such visits would help to strengthen relations between the two countries.

Ramesh Singh Arora expressed hope that this visit would demonstrate the US government's commitment to addressing the issues of Pakistan's minority communities and serve as an important step towards further protecting minority rights.

The minister also presented her Saropa as gesture of goodwill and reverence.