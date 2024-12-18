PTI founder following foreign agenda: Sharjeel Memon

Says law and order situation is worsening in KP

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon has alleged that PTI founder Imran Khan is toeing the lines of the enemies of the country.

Talking to the media, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said the law and order situation in KP was deteriorating day by day, but its CM Ali Amin Gandapur was not paying attention to the situation and threatening to invade Islamabad with weapons.

“He instead of giving threats to the federation should focus on improving law and order situation in the province, where policemen don’t come out when night falls.

“The CM should fight against terrorists who are targeting innocent people,” the Sindh minister said.

“They should not give any call for civil disobedience in the country.

“Ever since the PTI founder is in the jail, there is only one call for blocking roads and arson,” Sharjeel Memon said.

