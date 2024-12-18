PTI wants talks with establishment instead of PML-N, PPP: Musadik

Pakistan Pakistan PTI wants talks with establishment instead of PML-N, PPP: Musadik

Says no harm if the government initiates dialogue

Follow on Published On: Wed, 18 Dec 2024 03:41:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik has said the PTI wants to hold dialogue only with the establishment and is not willing to talk to PML-N and PPP.

The petroleum minister said this while appearing on Dunya News programme ‘Dunya Meher Bukhari Ka Sath’ here on Tuesday night.

Musadik Malik said whenever there was any move for dialogue then there appeared a tweet from the PTI.

“It seems Imran Khan is playing a game. If PTI wants to have talks with treasury benches, it is ok.

I don’t think there is any harm if the government initiates dialogue as it has been doing this in the past. Politicians always hold dialogue in a democratic way.

To a question, the PML-N leader said, “We want the journey of democracy should go, and all issues should be resolved in a democratic way.”

