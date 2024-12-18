PTI committing civil disobedience since 2014: Javaid Latif

Parliament has been in the influence of internal and external institutions

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Mian Javaid Latif has said the parliament has been in the influence of internal and external institutions in one way or the other.

The PML-N leader said this while appearing on Dunya News programme ‘TONIGHT’ here on Tuesday.

“It is fact that the parliament has nothing. PTI has been committing civil disobedience since 2014.

On the one hand it talks for holding dialogue and on the other it is bent on launching civil disobedience movement, PML-N leader Mian Javaid Latif said.

On seminary registration bill, Javaid Latif said the stance of JUI-F leadership on the issue was correct.

“Whatever promised has been made on the issue should be fulfilled. The seminary bill has become an act, no matter it has been signed or not,” the party leader said.

