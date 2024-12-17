Federal cabinet approves amendments to CrPC

The reforms also mandate that only female officers can arrest women

Updated On: Tue, 17 Dec 2024 23:46:18 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal cabinet has approved amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1898, making a significant step towards modernising Pakistan’s judicial system.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar introduced the reforms aimed at expending justice and enhancing transparency.

Key changes include electronic filing of FIRs, empowering prosecutors to address flaws in police reports, and introducing timelines to expedite trials and appeals.

The reforms also mandate that only female officers can arrest women, ensuring dignity and safety. Modern investigative tools such as audio and video recording will enhance accuracy.

The amendments reflect extensive consultation with bar councils, legal experts, prosecutors, and judges. Following cabinet approval, the proposed reforms will now be presented in Parliament for debate and legislation.

These changes aim to reduce court backlogs and strengthen citizens’ rights under the rules of law.