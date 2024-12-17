PM reaffirms support for UAE's territorial integrity, sovereignty

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for territorial integrity and sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with the 53rd UAE National Day in Islamabad, he said today we celebrate remarkable journey of the UAE towards progress and prosperity as well as unwavering support and friendship with the people of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister extended the warmest felicitation to the government and people of UAE on their 53rd National Day on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is immensely proud of unimaginable achievements which the UAE has undertaken in the last few decades under the visionary leadership of its President Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Neyan, who was not only a great friend of Pakistan, but deeply love the people of Pakistan.

He said the proactive approach of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan towards transforming UAE along with the rulers of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid has rarely made a great place for the UAE in the comity of nations.

The Prime Minister thanked the UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed for his support to Pakistan at very critical junctures and in recently IMF programme, saying that without the support of the UAE, this programme could not have been achieved.

He said that UAE and Pakistan are two brotherly countries. He said we are very grateful to the UAE for being host to a large number of Pakistanis.

The Prime Minister also extended gratitude to the UAE leadership for opening visa facility.

He assured that Pakistan and the UAE together will march and make this friendship to touch highest level of friendship and brotherhood.