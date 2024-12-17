Imran Khan proposes two-point agenda for talks: Fawad

Khan has invited opposition leaders for talks

Tue, 17 Dec 2024 21:19:50 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhary has reveled that PTI founder Imran Khan has proposed a two-point agenda for negotiations.

Speaking on Dunya News programme "Nuqta-e-Nazar", Fawad said Imran Khan’s negotiation committee will engage with both the government and opposition.

He added that Khan had invited opposition leaders for talks, urging the government to arrange the meeting.

Fawad claimed the biggest obstacles to negotiation were Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, accusing dialogue to hider reconciliation between the PTI and the establishment.

