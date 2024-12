Sindh announces winter vacation for schools, colleges

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Education Department of Sindh has announced the winter vacation for both public and private educational institutions.

In this regard, a notification has also been issued. The vacation would be from December 21 to December 31.

According to the notification, the decision would be implemented in government and private schools and colleges.