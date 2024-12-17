National unity crucial amid challenges, says Maulana Khabir

Expresses optimism about fruitful outcome of talks between government, religious scholars

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Central Ruet-e Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad has highlighted the importance of national unity during the challenges Pakistan is facing, stating that love for one’s country is an essential part of faith.

Speaking at a conference in Peshawer, he described Pakistan as a great blessing from Allah, urging citizens to emulate the sacrifices of nation’s founders to preserve the country.

Maulana paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of the armed forces and civilians in incidents such as Kurram and other regions.

He said all provinces formed one united Pakistan.

He called for making "Paigham-e-Pakistan” fatwa a household narrative, reiterating that terrorism and sectarianism were declared forbidden in the decree.

He expressed optimism about fruitful outcome of talks between the government and religious scholars (over madrasa bill).

Maulana Azad further stressed the sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces in maintaining peace and urged citizens to actively contribute to the country’s stability and harmony.



