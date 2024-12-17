PM regrets over obstacles being faced in polio eradication

He also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of Pakistani lives in Greece boat incident

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regretted that Pakistan still faced obstacles in becoming a polio-free country despite the fact that the disease had been nearly eradicated worldwide.

He expressed it while chairing a cabinet meeting when he talked about the persistent challenge of polio eradication.

He stressed the need to overcome these challenges and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eliminating the disease.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of Pakistani lives in the recent boat capsizing incident near Greece.

Welcoming the recent positive indicators, the prime minister noted that the policy rate had been reduced by 2% to 13%, which would provide relief to businesses and investors. He described this as a “welcoming sign” for the economy, expressing optimism that it would encourage investment and stimulate growth.

He further highlighted that the inflation rate had dropped to its lowest level since 2018, a significant development for the economy.

“Taking advantage of the good news on economic front, we should first promote domestic investment, as a result the foreign investment will automatically come to the country,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the importance of promoting local investment and announced that the government had completed a home-grown economic plan, which will be formally unveiled in a special event soon.

Earlier, the meeting began with the recitation of Fateha for the eternal peace of PML-N leader Siddiqul Farooq and a policeman who was martyred in Karak during a terrorist attack on polio workers’ team.

