Preliminary draft of JCP's rules for judges' appointment

The draft released on SC website to seek public opinion

Updated On: Tue, 17 Dec 2024 17:59:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has released a preliminary draft constituted by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan for the appointment of judges.

The draft has been issued on the top court’s website. Merit, dexterity over law and freedom from any pressure would be the key factors determining the appointment of a judge.

The draft also mentioned there should be an appropriate representation of lawyers and sessions judges in the nominations. Also, it added that a suitable representation from all high courts was required for appointment in the apex court.

The document clearly mentioned that the appointment in the Supreme Court should be made from the five senior-most judges of the high court. As for the chief justice of high court, its appointment would be made from the three senior-most judges.