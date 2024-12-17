Govt has no ambiguity about seminary legislation: Azam Tarar

Pakistan Pakistan Govt has no ambiguity about seminary legislation: Azam Tarar

Article 75 stipulates that the president assents any bill within 10 days or can return it to parliam

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 17 Dec 2024 17:41:49 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Tuesday the prime minister had no ambiguity about the Madrasa Amendment Bill 2024 and the government could sit with JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman to discuss it threadbare.

Responding to Maulana Fazl’s criticism of the government for alleged prevarication on the issue, the minister said at the National Assembly session that the prime minister was more than willing to amicably sort out any issue.

He said no legislation was complete without presidential nod, though the president could not object to any bill for the second time.

Read also: JUI-F chief Fazl blames govt for thwarting seminaries' registration

“Article 75 stipulates that the president assents any bill within 10 days or can return it to parliament,” the law minister said. And when a bill was returned, he said, it was presented before a joint session of parliament for approval (with or without amendments).

He said the federal government was alive to its responsibilities and ready to extend all-out help to provinces to ensure peace. It had assured the KP administration of support on the simmering Kurram issue, he added.

The minister said the governor, as a representative of the Federation, organised a jirga (meeting of notables) to help alleviate concerns of stakeholders. He said any such step by the chief minister would have been appreciated.

“The interior minister also has been directed to keep an eye on the situation in Kurram,” he said.