Talks, not threats are means to resolve issues: Khawaja Asif

Follow on Published On: Tue, 17 Dec 2024 16:11:10 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that issues are resolved through talks, not threats.

Speaking during the National Assembly session on Tuesday, he said that the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) has been holding [the government] at gunpoint [of civil disobedience]; negotiations cannot be held at gunpoint.

"They issue a call for civil disobedience and offer to hold negotiations," he added.

He offered them to first launch the civil disobedience movement and then [come for] talks.

The minister said "the country and the people are suffering in this war of ours. The Parachinar incidents are also related to this war. If political bitterness increases, negotiations will not succeed."

Asif said he did not know how many [people] died in D-Chowk. Mr Khosa said 278; and now it is 12. Let us also condole the deaths of police and Rangers personnel. Only after confessing [a sin] Allah forgives, he continued.

He said that for the first time, a whiff of cool breeze has come from [the words of] Sher Afzal Marwat.

The minister said he has come to know that there is a land dispute in Parachinar which took dozens of lives. The fire in Parachinar has not yet been extinguished.

Referring to the Parachinar dispute, the defense minister said according to the constitution, it was the responsibility of the provincial government to resolve an inssue.

Asif said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was busy with other issues. Its focus was on the federation, not Parachinar.

“We have taken the oath under the constitution. Political responsibilities come after that [oath].”

He continued lashing out at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government saying protest is their right. They must hold a rally in Islamabad; but at the same time, they should also take into account the problems of the province.

Khawaja Asif said that he has a connection with this house. He is familiar with its culture. Thing are different when one is in power. “I’m the only person in the history of Pakistan, who was charged with Article 6. Today they talk about facilities in jail” (a possible reference to the PTI founder Imran Khan).

He said that the temperature was 6 when he was given a blanket only. He slept in jail for 12 nights in January. “Political workers have to go through hardships but have to keep heads high. We also have bitterness, but also share happiness together.”

He said according to Sher Afzal Marwat he spits fire. “But do you shower flowers when you speak,” he asked Marwat.

SHER AFZAL MARWAT

Earlier, PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat said the nation is looking at this house. No-one from India or Afghanistan will come to talk to us.

He said he respects Khawaja Asif, but he spits fire.

He suggested forming a committee comprising on the PML-N, the PPP and the MQM to resolve issues. “We have to pull the country out of the current situation. We have to put our country ahead of our ego.”

Marwat said that the people have elected us. “I cannot go to my constituency. The Taliban have occupied it. There is unrest [in the country]. Inflation is rising.”

He said yesterday Khawaja Asif stated that the PTI will have to take the initiative [for talks]. The PTI founder has formed a committee. Rana Sanaullah should form a committee comprising the PPP, the MQM and other parties’ members.

RANA SANAULLAH

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah commended Khawaja Asif’s comments on Sher Afzal Marwat and said “we are ready to talk to you on every issue. Special permission was given to [you] meet [Imran Khan] in jail; it was only for negotiations. But this serious effort was wasted.”

He said that we were ready for talks when we were threatened. Six weeks ago, the prime minister also said that we are ready to talk to you on every issue.