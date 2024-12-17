Hajj application submission deadline ends today

Pakistan Pakistan Hajj application submission deadline ends today

All applications received by today will be considered successful

Follow on Published On: Tue, 17 Dec 2024 09:02:02 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Ministry of Religious Affairs has announced that today (Tuesday) is the final day for submitting Hajj applications.

According to the spokesperson, all applications received by today will be considered successful on a "first come, first served" basis.

The ministry has directed pilgrims to submit the second installment of Hajj dues at designated banks between December 19 and 27.

To facilitate applicants, the ministry has recommended downloading the "Pak Hajj" mobile app.

Banks have been instructed to upload all received applications to the ministry’s online portal by 9 PM tonight.

The ministry has warned that applicants will be responsible for incomplete submissions.

Additionally, new applications may be invited later to fill any vacant slots after the second installment.