Irfan Siddiqui stresses PTI must tackle legal cases head-on; foreign help won't work

Pakistan Pakistan Irfan Siddiqui stresses PTI must tackle legal cases head-on; foreign help won't work

Irfan Siddiqui said he is unsure of newly-elected US President Donald Trump’s priorities.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 17 Dec 2024 05:13:34 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Parliamentary party leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Monday said the only way forward for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder is to face court cases, as relying on foreign governments for release is not an option.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament House on Monday, he said he is unsure of newly-elected US President Donald Trump’s priorities and his level of involvement in other countries.

He said he knows of a prisoner in Pakistan who assisted the US in finding Osama, and the US has repeatedly requested his release. Despite many governments coming and going, the prisoner remains in Pakistan’s custody.

Siddiqui said that since Pakistan did not hand over the prisoner to the US, he does not believe any country, including America, will interfere in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

He added that the tragedy of PTI is that instead of addressing matters in court according to the constitution, laws, and rules, they turn it into an international issue through propaganda, both internal and external, including social media, tarnishing Pakistan’s image. They even claim that more atrocities are being committed in Pakistan than in Gaza.

PTI claims that the atrocities happening in Pakistan are worse than those in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Senator Irfan Siddiqui said these individuals have no respect for their country or its honour.

He added that the right course for them is to face their cases in court, and if acquitted, so be it. Siddiqui emphasised that relying on foreign leaders or governments to secure their release will not work.

