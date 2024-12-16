Khawaja Asif questions PTI's seriousness about talks with govt

Pakistan Pakistan Khawaja Asif questions PTI's seriousness about talks with govt

Asif questions PTI's seriousness on talks with govt

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 16 Dec 2024 23:22:49 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Questioning the seriousness of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf over its dialogue with the government, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif termed the whole process anything but effective.

Addressing the media, he said the ministers who were part of the dialogue with PTI said no one had contacted with them.

He said the PTI should express its willingness for dialogue and communicate with the government through the National Assembly speaker. The PTI should take the start and then the government would be in a position to respond.

It remains to be seen the manner in which the PTI was addressing before November 26 as there still has not been any change in its tone,” he said.

He also said Imran Khan should take the lead in PTI talks with the government as, Asif maintained, only then would the talks be fruitful.

