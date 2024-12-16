Four Pakistanis identified among dead in Greece boat incidents

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Foreign Office on Monday announced that four Pakistani nationals had been identified among the dead in Saturday’s incidents of capsized boats in the south of Crete Island of Greece.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said, “We announce with deep sorrow that, as per the latest information shared by the Greek authorities, four Pakistani nationals have been identified among the dead in Saturday’s incidents of capsized boats in the south of Crete Island of Greece.”

“Our Mission in Athens is in contact with the Greek authorities to facilitate the survivors and repatriate the dead bodies,” she added.