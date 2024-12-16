SC launches online feedback form for judicial reforms
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has introduced an online feedback form to gather suggestion for judicial reforms.
According to an official statement, Chief Justice Yahya Afridi presided over a key meeting on judicial reforms, attended by Supreme Court Bar representative Aurangzeb Khan, Registrar Muhammad Saleem Khan, and other stakeholders.
The meeting reviewed progress in IT infrastructure, case management, and training programmes while emphasizing the importance of collaboration among judges, lawyers, and the public
The feedback form, now available on the SC’s website. Invites public input to improve transparency and service. The initiative aims to establish an effective and inclusive judicial system.