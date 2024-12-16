LHC fines NAB Lahore Rs200,000 for filing plea against Parvez Elahi

LHC rules that denying copies of cases to accused contravenes legal provisions

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has imposed Rs200,000 fine on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore for a filing a petition against former Punjab chief minister and PTI leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

A two member bench, led by Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, released a 19-page decision highlighting that Article 10-A of the Constitution ensures a fair trial of the accused and NAB laws entitled the accused to receive copies of inquiry records.

The court emphasised that under Section 18 (C) of the NAB Ordinance, witness statement recorded during the inquiry phase must be provided upon transitioning to the investigation stage.

Rejecting NAB’s stance, the LHC ruled that denying these copies contravenes legal provisions.

The court upheld the accountability court’s decision to provide documents to Elahi and dismissed NAB’s appeal, penalising it for filing a baseless petition.

