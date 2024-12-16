NA, Senate sessions to resume separately today
Pakistan
Both the Houses will take up matters of national and international importance.
ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Sessions of the Senate and the National Assembly will separately be held at the Parliament House in Islamabad today (Monday, Dunya News reported.
According to sources, the Upper House (Senate) session will resume at 4:00pm, while the Lower House (National Assembly) will meet at 5:00pm in the evening at the Parliament House.
Besides legislative business, both the Houses will take up matters of national and international importance.