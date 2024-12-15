Punjab relaxes winter school uniform policy

Students are now allowed to wear jackets, sweaters, coats, socks, and shoes of any colour.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab Education Department eased the winter school uniform policy on Sunday.

The education department issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, the relaxation applies to all public and private schools effective immediately. Students are now allowed to wear jackets, sweaters, coats, socks, and shoes of any colour.

The notification states that this policy relaxation will remain in effect until February 28, 2025, and is intended to help students stay warm during the winter season.