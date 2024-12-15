Crisis unit activated in Greece as one Pakistani dead, 47 others rescued in boat mishap

Ms Baloch said the embassy of Pakistan in Athens was in contact with the Hellenic Coast Guard

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Foreign Office has confirmed that one Pakistani was drowned while 47 others were rescued in a boat capsizing incident in southern Greece and activated its Crisis Management Unit here to facilitate the families.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said search and rescue operation was going on after the boat capsized. She did not confirm the number of dead or missing Pakistanis.

She said the embassy of Pakistan in Athens was in contact with the Hellenic Coast Guard which are directly dealing with the search and rescue operation.

The embassy officials have also reached Crete Island of Greece to meet with the rescued Pakistanis and assist them.

Pakistanis in Greece and their families are encouraged to contact the Crises Management Unit at the telephone number 051-9207887 in Islamabad.

They can also contact at Email: cmu1@mofa.gov.pk

Families of the missing Pakistanis can also contact the embassy of Pakistan to share details at the number: +30-6943850188