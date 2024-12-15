PML-N Leader Siddique ul Farooq passes away

Pakistan Pakistan PML-N Leader Siddique ul Farooq passes away

Siddique ul Farooq was suffering from kidney disease

Follow on Published On: Sun, 15 Dec 2024 13:38:06 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Siddique ul Farooq has passed away on Sunday.

According to family sources, Siddique ul Farooq was suffering from kidney disease. Details about his funeral prayers will be announced later.

Siddique ul Farooq served as Press Secretary to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, as well as Chairman of the House Building Finance Corporation and Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed her condolences on his demise, lauding his political contributions.

She extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul's eternal peace.