Mohsin Naqvi meets Saudi minister, congratulates on FIFA 2034 hosting

Follow on Published On: Sun, 15 Dec 2024 11:06:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he received a warm welcome from Saudi Minister of State for Interior Dr. Khalid Mohammed Al-Batal and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq.

During his meeting with Dr. Khalid Mohammed Al-Batal, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest and the strengthening of Pakistan-Saudi relations.

Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the Saudi leadership and people on securing the hosting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2034 and extended best wishes for its success.

He emphasised that Saudi Arabia was Pakistan's most trusted and cherished ally in the Islamic world, and every Pakistani takes pride in this friendship.

He praised Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030, calling it a historic stride towards progress and prosperity.

The Saudi Minister of State for Interior acknowledged the strong ties between the two nations and expressed optimism about further advancing bilateral relations through significant engagements during the visit.