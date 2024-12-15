Naqvi orders crackdown on human traffickers after boat capsizes off Greece's island

The interior minister formed an inquiry committee

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Interior Ministry Mohsin Naqvi has taken note of capsizing of a boat carrying Pakistani and other migrants off Greece island.

He ordered the FIA to take a nationwide action against human traffickers.

The interior minister formed an inquiry committee and ordered the committee members to conduct a thorough probe and summit its report within five days.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the tragic incident of the boat capsizing near the southern island of Greece and ordered an investigation.

The interior minister has formed the inquiry committee under the chairmanship of Additional Secretary Interior Rifat Mukhtar Raja.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said human trafficking is an intolerable crime and the mafia involved in this crime has destroyed many families.

At least five migrants drowned after their wooden boat capsized off Greece’s southern island of Gavdos, the coast guard said on Saturday, and witnesses said many were still missing as search operations continued.

