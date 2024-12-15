Three dead, two injured in Karachi accidents

Reckless driving is stated to be reasons for accidents

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Three persons including a woman were killed and two injured in accidents in different areas here on Saturday, Dunya News reported.

In the first incident in Shahrah-e-Faisal, a rashly-driven car hit a motorcyclist. As a result of the hit, the motorcyclist fell from his bike and received fatal injuries.

On information, rescue teams and police reached the spot and sent the body to hospital for autopsy. The car driver fled the scene.

In another incident, 10-year-old boy was killed and two other persons sustained injuries when their car overturned on Super Highway. On information and rescuers reached the spot and shifted the dead body and injured to hospital.

In Korangi area, a woman was killed when a car hit her on a road. The woman was crossing the road when the accident occurred. Dead body was sent to hospital. Police were investigating.