Bilawal rejected premiership offer during formation of govt: Murtaza Wahab

Pakistan Pakistan Bilawal rejected premiership offer during formation of govt: Murtaza Wahab

Lashes out at PTI

Follow on Published On: Sun, 15 Dec 2024 04:01:09 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Mayor Murtaza Wahab has said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari rejected premiership offer during the formation of the government.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s spokesman Murtaza Wahab in a statement said the PTI founder carried out ‘attacks’ on May 9 and held marches on Islamabad to become prime minister.

He said the heinous role of the founder of PTI will never be forgotten.

The Bilawal Bhutto’ spokesman said Bilawal Bhutto will become the prime minister not as a result of any secret mission but with the full support of the people.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif had claimed that “secret meetings” were being held in the President House to oust Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and bring Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the new PM.

In a statement, the adviser said both father and son (President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal) were making all the necessary efforts for premiership of the latter, adding that the president was on a secret mission to see his son as the PM.

