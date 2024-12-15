Next time we will not be peaceful, warns Gandapur

Pakistan Pakistan Next time we will not be peaceful, warns Gandapur

‘You will forget Syria, if we take arms’

Follow on Published On: Sun, 15 Dec 2024 03:25:42 PKT

HAVELIAN (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has warned that next time PTI will not talk peace; the masses will get rid of the rulers by pulling their collar and they will forget Syria.

“Constitution is being trampled. If we will take arms, then you see who runs. We are fighting for our rights.

“Rights, Constitution, moral standards and humanity are being trampled,” Ali Gandapur said.

Passion for real freedom could not be suppressed through temporary power and rule, the PTI leader added.

The KP CM was speaking at an inauguration ceremony of a water supply project here on Saturday.

He said he would not make a false promise of making Havelian Paris, but he increased 44 percent revenue of the province.

He said if a contractor did not carry out quality work, he should be prevented.



