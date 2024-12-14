Bill to increase salaries of MPAs is set to be tabled

Following bill’s approval, salary will be increased from Rs 100,000 to Rs500,000 per month

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A bill suggesting a hefty increase in the salaries of Punjab Assembly members is set to be tabled for approval in the assembly on Monday.

If passed, the bill will come into effect on January 1, granting a substantial pay raise to the members.

The bill has already been included in the agenda for Monday’s session, where it will be presented for approval.

According to sources, the current monthly salary of a Punjab Assembly member is Rs100,000. However, following the bill’s approval, it is expected to increase to Rs500,000 per month.