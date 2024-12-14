ATC approves bail of eight teenagers in PTI protest case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - In the wake of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protests in the capital, an anti-terrorism court on Saturday accepted the bail petitions of eight underage children.

Judge Abulhasnaat Zulqernain approved the bail petitions of underage children. The orders would be passed to the jail authorities soon.

Two children belonged to Rawalpindi, three from Afghanistan, while one each from Bajaur, Mardan and Kahuta.

Meanwhile, Islamabad ATC also discharged 32 individuals arrested in connection with the PTI protests, clearing them of the charges.

The 32 accused were brought before the ATC Islamabad late at night after being sent for an identification parade.

The case was heard by ATC Judge Abulhasnat Zulqarnain, with the accused represented by their lawyer Ansar Kiani.